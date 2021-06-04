Drake Bell, the former star of Nickelodeon’s Drake & Josh, has been arrested and charged with attempted child endangerment.

Bell, whose full legal name is Jared Drake Bell, was indicted by a grand jury in Cuyahoga County, Ohio, News 5 Cleveland, a local ABC affiliate, reported.

He is facing charges of attempted endangering children and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, according to the network. The date of the alleged offence is listed as December 2017.

Bell has pleaded not guilty to the charges and is free on $2,500 bond. His lawyer told In Touch Weekly “the facts will be revealed in the courtroom.”

The Independent has contacted Bell’s representatives for comment.

Bell is reportedly due back in court later this month for a pre-trial hearing.

Drake & Josh aired on Nickelodeon between 2004 and 2007. It starred Bell as Drake Parker and Josh Peck as Parker’s stepbrother Josh Nichols.