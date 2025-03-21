Drake Bell and Josh Peck emotionally reunite for the first time since Quiet on Set

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Drake Bell and Josh Peck have reunited for the first time since last year’s bombshell documentary Quiet on Set revealed Bell’s sexual abuse allegations against a Nickelodeon dialogue coach.

The two actors co-starred in the the network’s popular Noughties sitcom, Drake & Josh, in which they played stepbrothers living in the same house.

They emotionally reunited for an upcoming episode of Peck’s Good Guys podcast, which he co-hosts with Ben Soffer.

In a preview shared with People, Soffer described watching Quiet on Set as “completely eye-opening,” and added: “You're not an adult, but you're being treated like an adult and you're with adults.”

Peck said he worried about his revelations upsetting fans who loved the show, saying: “You know what the show means to everyone. You know that the moments that were great were great, and we were incredibly lucky to get to do this thing that we loved.”

“But there's also the truth of everything you went through and everything that was an experience for a kid that was unacceptable in so many ways, and you’ve got to wrestle with this,” he continued.

“I remember people would ask me about the show, and I would say, ‘Well, I lost a hundred pounds and had to get sober at 21. Did I seem happy?’ Like, it’s a bit of a sign."

The first part of Bell and Peck’s reunion podcast will be available on March 24, followed by a second part on March 27. In a trailer for the episode, Bell can be seen crying. “Next year it’ll be almost 20 years since we filmed the show and I’m not quite sure we’ve ever sat down and talked,” Peck tells Bell.

In the documentary series Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, Bell said he suffered sexual abuse at the age of 15 at the hands of actor and dialogue coach Brian Peck, a claim that “devastated” Dan Schneider, who was the kids channel’s executive producer at the time.

In August 2003, Brian Peck, who is not related to Josh, was arrested on more than a dozen charges related to sexual abuse allegations involving an unnamed minor.

A year later, he pleaded no contest to performing a lewd act with a 14- or 15-year-old and to oral copulation with a minor under 16. Brian Peck was sentenced to 16 months in prison and ordered to register as a sex offender in October 2004.