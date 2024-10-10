Days of Our Lives star Drake Hogestyn’s cause of death announced

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Drake Hogestyn’s cause of death has been announced.

The actor, who was well known for playing John Black in the long-running NBC soap Days of Our Lives, died on September 28 at the age of 70.

People reports that a death certificate confirms he died from pancreatic cancer, while other contributing factors to his death included vomiting, dehydration and whole body toxicity.

The actor was cremated at Rose Family Funeral Home in Simi Valley, California.

His death was announced by his family in a statement posted to the official Days Of Our Lives Instagram account. It read: “It’s with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Drake Hogestyn. He was thrown the curve ball of his life when he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, but he faced the challenge with incredible strength and determination.

“After putting up an unbelievable fight, he passed peacefully surrounded by loved ones.

“He was the most amazing husband, father, papa and actor. He loved performing for the Days audience and sharing the stage with the greatest cast, crew and production team in the business.

“We love him and we will miss him all the Days Of Our Lives.”

open image in gallery Drake Hogestyn in LA in October 2015 ( Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Corday Productions )

Hogestyn joined the soap in 1986 and featured over the years as a prominent cast member.

“This is a very difficult one for all of us,” Days of Our Lives executive producer Ken Corday said in a statement to People. “Hogey was the ultimate team player and there are not sufficient words to express how deeply he will be missed. His impact on our show, personally and professionally, was profound and will forever remain unmatched.”

Actor Alison Sweeney, who portrayed Samantha Brady, hailed Hogestyn as an “incredible man”.

In an Instagram post featuring a photo of the pair hugging, she added: “He was funny, generous and thoughtful. He cared about every single scene, every person.

“He loved Days, the fans, and shared that passion with everyone on set.

“My heart breaks for his family, they meant everything to him. He was such a huge part of my life at Days.

“I will miss him terribly and treasure every story, every joke & every hug.”

Kristian Alfonso, who played Hope Williams Brady, said she will always remember her late co-star as a “loving father, husband and dear friend, but mostly an incredible, passionate human being, generous and immensely kind, always”.

She paid tribute in an Instagram post with a video of photos of them laughing and smiling together.

She thanked him for the love he gave everyone on and off set, adding: “You were always our hero. Love you. Rest in peace my sweet friend.”