For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The Sopranos star Drea de Matteo has claimed that she is considered an “outcast” by Hollywood due to her outspoken support for Donald Trump.

Nodding to a famous plotline involving her character Adriana La Cerva, she joked: “They’re going to take me out into the woods and shoot me for not endorsing Biden.”

The 52-year-old actor, who also starred in Friends, Sons of Anarchy and Desperate Housewives, was asked by host Jesse Watters on Fox News whether there are “quiet” Trump voters in Hollywood.

“I think there is a lot of them,” she replied.

Watters had begun the interview by playing a montage of footage illustrating celebrity support for President Joe Biden, including a star-studded recent fundraiser in Los Angeles that attracted George Clooney, Julia Roberts and Barack Obama and raised $30m. Watters also showed clips of Robert De Niro clashing with Trump supporters outside the Manhattan courtroom that hosted Trump’s hush money trial.

In response, de Matteo said: “That was a hard intro to watch. I’m sorry. It’s the Italian, man. We’re talking about [Anthony] Fauci, we’re talking about De Niro. I am mortified right now by my people. I don’t understand what we’re doing here…Yes, there are a lot of quiet Trump supporters. I wonder how much these actors got paid to endorse Biden at this point. I am curious. I wonder if De Niro got paid a location fee because he traveled to the courtroom to do that.”

open image in gallery Drea de Matteo attending the MTV Video Music Awards in New Jersey in 2019 ( Getty Images for MTV )

She added that she had always felt like an outsider in the entertainment business, saying: “I don’t really maneuver inside that industry. I never have. First of all, Sopranos, we were the outcast, even though we were critically acclaimed, we still were outcasts. So I’m still an outcast, here I am. They’re going to take me out into the woods and shoot me for not endorsing Biden.”

In February, de Matteo revealed that her decision to join OnlyFans “saved her life” after she found herself with only $10 in the bank.

She had previously said that she had been dropped by her agent for her stance on vaccinations and had been forced to find alternative means of income.

OnlyFans is a content subscription service, which allows users to subscribe to individual creators. Established in 2016, the platform has become known for creators selling explicit and pornographic videos and images.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £8.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

De Matteo, who shares risqué content with subscribers on the platform, said she was reluctant to join the subscription service. She was, however, able to save her home from foreclosure within five minutes, according to the Daily Mail, as fans flocked to subscribe for $15 a month. She has since opened the streetwear label ULTRAFREE with the proceedings.

“They put me into foreclosure and my house had flooded, so I was trying to sell the house quickly,” she said. “I wanted to try and sell it before they took it.

“At the same time, I lost my mom, and my other mom, who has dementia, had run out of money for her caregiver. I didn’t know which way was up.”

She told the Mail: “It saved us. OnlyFans saved my life, 100 per cent. I can’t believe I’m saying that, but it really did save us.”