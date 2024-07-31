New crime series will allow viewers to track down real-world clues for $100,000 prize

Support truly

Innovative new murder mystery series Dreamcrusher will encourage viewers to track down real-world clues to solve a fictional murder, and offers a $100,000 cash prize.

The show is the first scripted series from the free streaming platform Reveel.

The streaming service hopes to revolutionize entertainment with the concept of “reward” television, with one viewer set to take home the substantial financial prize by pairing clues hidden within each episode with others planted in the real world.

According to a statement from Reveel: “Dreamcrusher follows the story of pop singer Gwyn who is found dead on the morning that should have marked her rise to superstardom. Tasked with solving her murder, detectives retrace her steps from a celebratory concert in her hometown the previous evening.”

Gavin Michael Booth will be Dreamcrusher’s showrunner, and the filmmaker has a history of working with experimental televised events. He previously directed the Blumhouse horror short Fifteen, which was billed as the world’s first livestreamed film, and Last Call, a split-screen film shot in a single take.

In a statement to Variety, Booth said: “I am thrilled to create a show that is a natural extension of my desire to create unique entertainment.

“Dreamcrusher challenges me to create not just a narrative series but a multitude of media content through social media and other formats. It’s also fun to construct a show that allows the viewer to not only work on their detective skills, but also take home the ultimate prize.”

Writing on his Instagram page, Booth added: “Look Mom, I’m a showrunner! Excited to start a new adventure in writing/directing scripted television.”

The series will run for seven episodes and is set to film in the United States in Los Angeles and Worcester, Massachusetts as well as in Windsor, Ontario in Canada.

Booth will write and direct all the episodes, which will stream on Reveel. The streaming service can be accessed through iOS devices, Android devices, Roku, Apple TV and Fire TV.

Reveel launched in 2020, and is billed as “a streaming service that lets you watch movies just like Netflix or Hulu. But it’s a bit different because it mainly shows independent and art house films from around the world. These are movies that you might not be able to find on other streaming platforms.

“Reveel offers a curated selection of independent and art house films, as opposed to the more mainstream content offered by other streaming services. Reveel’s library features films from around the world, including many titles that are not available on other platforms.”