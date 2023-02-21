Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Drew Barrymore’s birthday came early this year.

To commemorate her 48th birthday, the 50 First Dates star received a surprise visit from the lead of one of her favourite current TV shows.

In an Instagram teaser for the Wednesday (22 February) episode of her chat series The Drew Barrymore Show, co-host Ross Matthews is seen guiding a blindfolded Barrymore into a glass box.

“This is the most exciting blindfolded experience I’ve ever had!” Barrymore says while Matthews proceeds to lock her in.

“I hear chains?” she asks, as Matthews confirms: “Yeah, ya do.

After uncovering her eyes, Barrymore looks around stunned and confused by her surroundings.

“Ok, so of course, Drew, you are in a glass cage because you love a certain show, so we brought you to You,” Matthews announces. “And c’mon out you.”

Looking stunned, Barrymore covers her mouth and falls to her knees as the tune of “Happy Birthday” plays, and You star Penn Badgley walks over to greet her.

“It’s not supposed to be this way!” Badgley tells her through the glass, before presenting her with a bottle of laundry stain removal.

“This is a birthday gift from you, I know that you love to remove stains,” he says.

“You’re not supposed to want this!” Badgley jokes, as Barrymore clutches the bottle and says: “You know me so well!”

Badgley leads Netflix’s hit drama thriller You as serial killer Joe Goldberg, who famously imprisoned his victims in a glass cage in the first three seasons.

The latest fourth season, sees Joe take his antics across the pond. However, this time, he finds himself framed for murders he didn’t commit.

Part two of You season four is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on 9 March. Read The Independent’s three-star review of part one here.