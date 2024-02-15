Drew Barrymore recalls meeting ‘wonderful’ Robin Williams during childhood

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Drew Barrymore has opened up about the time she met actor Robin Williams who “means so much to people”.

Robin died by suicide aged 63 on 11 August 2014 following a misdiagnosis of Parkinson’s disease.

On an episode of The Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday, Barrymore, 48 was joined by Kathryn Newton, Cole Sprouse and Robin’s daughter, Zelda Williams, to discuss their upcoming movie and Zelda’s directorial debut, Lisa Frankenstein.

During the interview, Barrymore recalled the first time she met Zelda’s father.

After sharing that Zelda, 34, was Robin’s daughter, a round of applause filled the room. Zelda then told Barrymore that she looked “emotional”.

“Because he means so much to so many people,” Barrymore replied.

Barrymore said she first met the comedic legend Robin at the age of seven, just a few months after she made her debut in the sci-fi movie ET the Extra-Terrestrial – which also featured Henry Thomas and Dee Wallace.

Robin Williams and his daughter Zelda Williams in 2004 (Getty Images)

"I got the privilege of meeting him for the first time when I was seven in 1982. [ET director] Steven Spielberg brought him to Saturday Night Live that I was hosting,” she said.

“Still the youngest host, yes!” Barrymore exclaimed.

Barrymore said she wasn’t nervous until Robin came to the show. She added, "But I wasn’t nervous until your dad came, and then I got nervous.

“He’s so wonderful and he has put so much beauty into this world. And he means so much to people.”

“I’m so thrilled that you’re continuing to carry out your family legacy,” Barrymore told Zelda.

Speaking to People magazine at the Los Angeles premiere of Lisa Frankenstein, Zelda revealed that directing a script was a “really daunting” task.

“I think that was the thing that scared me most as far as tone goes,” Zelda told the outlet.

"Starting with a campy comedy can be really daunting. But I’m very grateful. We had such a good time."

Diablo Cody, who wrote Lisa Frankenstein, told People in a recent interview that “Zelda is a really captivating person because she is so intelligent, she’s so literate in film and she’s so direct and confident in a way that directors need to be. And I could see that in her.”

Diablo Cody at the premiere of ‘Lisa Frankenstein’ (Getty Images)

She added, “The very first time we met, I thought to myself, ‘I can’t believe this person has never directed a feature before, because I feel like I’m meeting someone who’s 10 films in.’ It was that confidence that drew me to her and also just that she had such an innate understanding of the source material.”

Lisa Frankenstein is set in 1989 and depicts a high schooler (Newton) who revives an unexpectedly attractive Victorian corpse (Sprouse) during a storm and shapes him into her perfect man.

The film was written by Cody, the screenwriter of the cult classic Jennifer’s Body, the movie will also feature Liza Soberano, Henry Eikenberry, Joe Chrest and Carla Gugino.

Lisa Frankenstein is set for release in the UK and Ireland on 22 March 2024 but fans in the US can now catch the horror-comedy after its release on 9 February 2024.

When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.

In the US, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1 800 273 8255 or chat online for help.