Drew Barrymore ushered away after man ‘rushes stage’ during live event

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Drew Barrymore was escorted off stage during a live event in New York on Monday (21 August), after a man appeared to rush towards the stage.

The 50 First Dates star, 48, was in conversation with actor and singer Reneé Rapp at the 92nd Street Y in New York City, when the incident took place.

In a TikTok recording, a member of the audience can be heard shouting “Drew Barrymore”, causing her to look up in shock.

“Oh my god, yes? Hi!,” she said, looking over at the side of the stage.

The man went on to identify himself as “Chad Michael Busto”, telling her: “You know who I am. I need to see you at some point while you're in New York.”

Rapp appeared concerned by the man’s behaviour, and quickly stood to place herself in front of Barrymore before walking with her off the stage. A grateful Barrymore can be seen putting her arm around Rapp’s waist in the footage.

Meanwhile, an on-stage security guard quickly intercepted the man as a second security guard helped lead him away.

A spokesperson for the New York City Police Department confirmed to The Independent that no complaints have been filed in regard to the incident.

The Independent has contacted Barrymore’s representative for comment.

After a pause in the event, Barrymore and Rapp returned to the stage, with the latter telling the crowd: “By the way, just to be clear, the second they were like, ‘Ok, we’re good.’ They’re like, ‘do you need anything, do you need us to stay?’ [Barrymore] was like oh no, I got it, I’m good!’”

“Well, I got a new definition of your sexiness, it’s that level of protectiveness. That went full bodyguard!” Barrymore responded getting up to hug Rapp.

“You are my Kevin Costner!”

Barrymore and Rapp were in conversation to discuss the singer’s debut album, Snow Angel. The event was later followed by a special live performance from Rapp.

The Charlie’s Angels star is well-known for her smooth handling of fans. In another viral moment last month, the actor was commended for stopping her Drew Barrymore Show to comfort a crying audience member.