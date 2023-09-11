Drew Barrymore announces talk show return amid WGA and SAG strike

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Drew Barrymore has announced that she will be returning to her daytime talk show amid the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

The 48-year-old talk show host announced the news on her social media platforms over the weekend.

In a lengthy post, Barrymore said that her daytime talk show will begin its fourth season in accordance with the rules of the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

“I made a choice to walk away from the MTV, film and television awards because I was the host and it had a direct conflict with what the strike was dealing with which was studios, streamers, film, and television,” Barrymore wrote in her statement. “It was also in the first week of the strike and so I did what I thought was the appropriate thing at the time to stand in solidarity with the writers.

“And to be clear, our talk show actually wrapped on 20 April so we never had to shut down the show. However, I am also making the choice to come back for the first time in this strike for our show, that may have my name on it but this is bigger than just me.”

Barrymore continued by saying that she “owns this choice”.

“We are in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind,” she revealed. “We launched live in a global pandemic. Our show was built for sensitive times and has only functioned through what the real world is going through in real time. I want to be there to provide what writers do so well, which is a way to bring us together or help us make sense of the human experience.

“I hope for a resolve for everyone as soon as possible. We have navigated difficult times since we first came on air. And so I take a step forward to start season 4 once again with an astute humility.

A spokesperson for the Writers Guild responded to Barrymore’s statement, telling The Hollywood Reporter that union members will picket outside Barrymore’s studios starting Monday (11 September) in New York City.

“The Drew Barrymore Show is a WGA-covered, struck show. It has stayed off the air since the strike began on 2 May, but has now (unfortunately) decided to return without its writers,” a WGA spokesperson said. “The Guild has, and will continue to, picket any struck show that continues production for the duration of the strike.”