Drew Carey says he can ‘finally move on’ following sentencing of ex-fiancee’s murderer

Gareth Pursehouse was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole

Inga Parkel
Friday 08 March 2024 15:53
Comments
Drew Carey honours ex fiancee Amie Harwick on SiriusXM

US comedian and The Price Is Right host Drew Carey has opened up about finding closure and moving on since the conviction of his ex-fiancee’s murderer.

Carey’s former fiancee, Amie Harwick, a notable celebrity therapist, was murdered at her Hollywood Hills home on 15 February 2020 by her ex-boyfriend Gareth Pursehouse. She was 38.

Pursehouse, 45, was found guilty in September 2023 of breaking into Harwick’s home, choking her and throwing her off the third-floor balcony. He was later sentenced to life in prison in December without the possibility of parole.

Speaking to People in a new interview, months after Pursehouse’s sentencing, Carey, 65, said: “I can barely remember the guy’s name – that’s how much I’ve put him out of my life – but ever since the final sentencing, it feels like we’ve all let out a breath and are able to finally move on.

“The whole process is over now, and there’s nothing else to be done and nothing else to worry about. … Just speaking just for myself, it’s been quite a load off.”

Carey and Harwick had met at a 2017 Hollywood party. They were engaged to be married the next year, before they split 10 months later in November 2018.

He revealed that he still keeps photos of the two of them around his home.

Drew Carey (left) and Amie Harwick (right)

(Left: YouTube/48 Hours – Right: YouTube/Good Morning Lala Land)

“She’s with me always,” Carey said. “A lot of times I’ll feel like I’ll be thinking things through, and it’s almost like I can hear her voice saying, ‘Well, really, it’s because of this and that.’ It’s really nice, honestly.”

In the wake of Harwick’s death, production on the long-running game show that Carey took over in 2007 from the late Bob Barker was halted for a week to allow time for Carey to grieve.

“Amie and I had a love that people are lucky to have once in a lifetime,” he said in a statement at the time. “She was a positive force in the world, a tireless and unapologetic champion for women, and passionate about her work as a therapist.”

Carey added: “I am overcome with grief. I would like to thank you in advance for giving myself and everyone who loved Amie privacy while we try to work through this tragic situation.”

