Duck Dynasty star Si Robertson rushed to hospital after hunting accident

Duck Dynasty star Silas “Si” Robertson, known to fans as Uncle Si, recently landed in the emergency room after taking a scary tumble down a muddy hill during a hunting trip.

His fellow co-stars Justin Martin and Phillip McMillan discussed the accident on the latest episode of their Duck Call Room podcast.

Martin explained that they had just returned to their boathouse after a “dangerous” hunting expedition in Arkansas when Robertson, 76, exited the vessel in a hurry and slipped on the muddy terrain landing on his oxygen tank.

“Typical Silas Robertson, he’s in a dang hurry to get out of the boat and up the steep hill,” Martin shared. “He fell trying to get out of the boat. He fell on his oxygen machine but he bounced right back up. He didn’t want anybody to see that he fell. But he was covered in mud.”

Adding that Roberston tried to brush off the fall, Martin said he grew concerned when he noticed Robertson “was real quiet.” “Another red flag… no stories,” he said.

McMillan chimed in to note that he received “a call from Elizabeth, Christine [Robertson’s] caretaker,” saying: “‘Si’s oxygen level’s really low. Take him now to the ER.’ My heart just dropped.”

Uncle Si Robertson was taken to the hospital after he fell down a hill on a recent hunting trip ( Getty Images )

“I said, ‘What is going on?’ And I figured he would start laughing and talking. But no, he said, ‘Man, I’m in a lot of pain.’”

After Robertson was rushed to the hospital, doctors conducted X-rays and were able to rule out broken ribs. However, it was suspected that he suffered some bruising. While Robertson’s low oxygen levels initially caused alarm, medical staff concluded that it was likely due to a panic attack.

Reflecting on the whole ordeal, Martin said: “Things can go sideways pretty fast out there.”

Robertson rose to fame on A&E’s reality series Duck Dynasty, which aired from 2012 to 2017 and followed the lives of the Robertsons, a prominent duck-hunting family in Louisiana.

It was recently announced that a reboot of the series, titled Duck Dynasty: The Revival, had been ordered. The new show, which is expected to premiere this summer, will catch up with the new generations of the Robertson family.

However, Phil Robertson, the Robertson family patriarch and older brother of Si, will not be returning.

Last December, Phil’s two sons, Jase and Al, announced their father was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, stating that it came alongside a long-standing blood disease that had worsened in recent years.

Jase explained that Phil’s Alzheimer’s is in its early stages, but it has begun to affect his daily life.