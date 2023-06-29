Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The second trailer for Dune: Part Two has been released.

The three-minute clip showcases many more new characters in Denis Villeneuve’s franchise adapted from Frank Herbert’s famed sci-fi novels.

Oscar nominee Austin Butler (Elvis) is introduced properly for the first time since his casting was announced last year. The 31-year-old former Disney star is unrecognisable as the fearsome Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, younger nephew and heir of Baron Vladimir Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård).

The trailer shows Feyd-Rautha adeptly dispatching an opponent in some kind of gladiator’s colosseum before later taking on Timothée Chalamet’s lead character, Paul Atreides, in hand-to-hand combat.

The video also teases looks at Christopher Walken’s Emperor Shaddam IV and his daughter Princess Irulan, played by Florence Pugh. Walken’s character coldly tells Paul in the trailer: “Your father was a weak man.”

Paul’s father, Duke Leto Atreides (played by Oscar Isaac), died in Villeneuve’s first Dune film (2021) at the hand of Baron Vladimir.

“Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family,” the film’s official logline reads.

Christopher Walken (left) and Austin Butler in ‘Dune: Part Two’ (Warner Bros)

“Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavours to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.”

New cast members to join the sequel include Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot, a Bene Gesserit; Souheila Yacoub as a Fremen warrior; and Tim Blake Nelson. Reprising their roles from the 2021 film are Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Javier Bardem, Josh Brolin, Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling and Stephen McKinley Henderson.

Speaking about his physical training for the role earlier this year, Butler said the gruelling process made him “throw up every time”.

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Watch Apple TV+ free for 7 days New subscribers only. £6.99/mo. after free trial. Plan auto-renews until cancelled Try for free

Shortly after the “jaw-dropping” first trailer was unveiled at CinemaCon this year, Zendaya reassured fans about her screen time in the forthcoming film.

“She’s not just in dreams this time,” the actor said, hinting at previous complaints about her limited appearance in the first movie, despite the promotion leading heavily on her role.

Dune: Part Two is out in cinemas on 3 November.