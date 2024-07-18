Support truly

The Dune universe is expanding. Dune: Prophecy – a prequel series to Denis Villeneuve’s film adaptations of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi saga – is on the way.

Originally titled Dune: The Sisterhood, it will be based on Herbert and Kevin J Anderson’s 2012 Sisterhood of Dune, the first novel in their Great Schools of Dune prequel trilogy.

Led by British actor Emily Watson, the forthcoming show will also star Olivia Williams, Camilla Beeput, Sarah Lam, Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, Mark Strong, Jade Anouka, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina and Chris Mason.

A new trailer, which was released on Thursday, July 18, teases the origins of the powerful Bene Gesserit sect.

“The more influence our sisterhood gains, the more enemies we make,” one of the sorcerers announces. The teaser concludes with Watson looking into the camera saying: “Sacrifices must be made.”

Dune: Prophecy will be executive-produced by Alison Schapker, who will also act as the sole showrunner. Schapker stepped into the role individually after Diane Ademu-John, stepped down in 2022 as co-showrunner. Ademu-John remains attached to the project as an executive producer, alongside Johan Renck, who will direct the first episode.

Renck previously revealed on Instagram that filming had begun in November 2022 in Budapest.

open image in gallery Emily Watson plays Valya Harkonnen in the Dune prequel series, ‘Dune: Prophecy’ debuting this fall ( Max )

What is it about?

Set 10,000 years before the birth of Timothee Chalamet’s character Paul Atreides from the film franchise, “Dune: Prophecy follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit,” according to an official logline.

The first trailer – dropped in May – gave fans a first look at the female-led TV series.

“Before the universe would know us as the Bene Gesserit, we founded a sisterhood,” Watson’s Valya Harkonnen narrates in the teaser, “assigned to the great houses to help them sift truth from lies. We created a network of influence throughout the Imperium. But power comes with a price.”

When will it be released?

The six-episode debut season is scheduled to premiere sometime this November. An exact date will be announced in due course.

Where can I watch it?

Dune: Prophecy will be available to stream on Max in the US and on Sky and NOW in the UK.

Director Villeneuve’s Dune: Part 2 premiered in theaters in March, making $700m at the global box office. It was well received by critics, with The Independent’s Clarisse Loughrey applauding it for being “audacious, intimate, and menacing like no other blockbuster in existence” in her five-star review.