Logan Paul has claimed that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson asked for all pictures and videos of the two of them together to be removed following the YouTuber’s controversial video shot in Japan’s “suicide forest”.

In 2017, Paul posted a video in which he came across a dead body hanging in the Aokigahara forest in Japan, which is known colloquially as the “suicide forest” because of the high rate of suicides there.

The footage shows Paul expressing shock over seeing the body and laughing in disbelief. It drew outrage and criticism from viewers and fellow vloggers at the time, who claimed that he was making light of suicide in the clip and using a tragedy to promote his channel. Paul later apologised, saying: “From the bottom of my heart, I am sorry.”

In a new interview with YouTuber True Geordie, Paul spoke about how he and Johnson had become friendly while filming videos together for the social media platform Vine, adding that Johnson’s later decision to distance himself from him was “so sad”.

“After Japan happened, obviously I found myself in a hole – rightfully so – that I had never been in before,” he said.

“[I was] extremely low mentally, and I got a call from my publicist who also repped and she’s like, ‘Hey, Dwayne’s asked that you remove every picture and video that you’ve done with him and maybe in the future the relationship can be reconciled but for now he basically wants nothing to do with you,’ which I also understood.

“I get it. You know, I made a grotesque error and he has had things happen in his life where like a lot of people that incident affected him in a personal way.

“So I understood it and that was the other part... you sleep in the bed you make, right?”

Logan Paul’s ‘suicide forest’ video (Youtube)

Paul added: “But I just wish I’d gotten like a call or a text or something because I thought we had a healthy relationship, an open line of communication. And I was so sad that my hero wanted nothing to do with me. And I was sad because I understood it, I really f***ed up.”

He continued: “I was so disappointed in myself, and so I vowed to get better, I vowed to change, time passed, I start doing well... I just wanted to be able to build a relationship with Dwayne.”

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Paul said he had received an Instagram message from Johnson a few months ago about a funny video he had shared, “as if nothing ever happened”.

The YouTuber said he did not reply as he is “still stuck on what happened back then”.

The Independent has contacted Johnson’s representatives for comment.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, the Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.