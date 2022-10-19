Dwayne Johnson tears up on The One Show as Rob Delaney recalls message he sent after two-year-old son’s death
‘That story, hearing that rocked us in our household,’ said The Rock
Dwayne Johnson was brought to tears during an appearance on The One Show alongside comedian Rob Delaney.
Catastrophe star Delaney had recalled a time after the death of his two-year-old son, when The Rock reached out to offer support.
Delaney’s son passed away in January 2018, having undergone two years of treatment for a brain tumour.
Appearing alongside Johnson and Noah Centineo on The One Show, Delaney said: “We hadn’t [worked together] at this point but yeah he sent me a lovely tweet after Henry died which he didn’t have to do, you know?
“And that was very sweet and made me feel great, and then a couple of years later we did Hobbs and Shaw.”
In response to Delaney’s anecdote, Johnson was seen visibly tearing up on the One Show sofa.
He explained that Delaney’s grief had impacted him thanks to his own experience as a father of three girls.
“That story, hearing that rocked us in our household,” he said.
According to Delaney, Johnson sent him a message containing Henry’s name, and which “said something sweet”, which he described as a “good template” for how to approach someone grieving.
Johnson had sent two public tweets to Delaney, the first of which simply read “Henry”, and linked to Delaney’s Facebook post announcing the sad news.
A second tweet read: “Stay strong my friend. My ohana sends love and light to you and your ohana.”
Delaney recently released a memoir about his son’s life, cancer diagnosis, time in hospital and death, titled A Heart That Works.
In the book, he opens up in heartbreaking detail about his son’s illness.
The comedian wrote that for he and his wife Leah, receiving the results of the MRI scan was “the heaviest pain in the world”.
“Grief drove a bus through the part of my brain where memories are stored,” Delaney wrote.
