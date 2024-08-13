Support truly

Eamonn Holmes furiously told a GB News guest “Don’t lecture me” during a debate about the Union Jack flag during Tuesday’s show.

Holmes was leading a discussion about a row engulfing a Norfolk village, where some residents have expressed concerns over the divisiveness of flying a Union Jack over the village hall.

Anti-racism activist Imarn Ayton and royal broadcaster and historian Rafe Heydel-Mankoo were invited into the studio to debate the topic, but things got particularly heated as the conversation developed between Ayton and Holmes.

Heydel-Mankoo said the Union Flag is “about as British as warm beer” but Ayton made the point that the Union Jack is sometimes associated with far-right symbolism, which is why some people might find it divisive.

Holmes made a blunder when he addressed Ayton as “Imran” instead of her name “Imarn”, which she corrected him on.

Eamonn questioned whether the row in the Norfolk village was an unnecessary fuss, when he said: “Running a flag outside a village hall in Norfolk, you sort of think what’s the big deal.”

open image in gallery Eamonn Holmes demanded anti-racism activism Imarn Ayton to stop ‘lecturing’ him ( GB News )

But Ayton reminded Holmes to be aware of other people’s differing opinions.

“Be considerate. No, be considerate guys,” he said. “I know you’ve finished your segment but Eamonn I’m not going to let you finish with that one.”

She continued: “Be considerate of other people’s beliefs and views. If you are considerate and sympathetic of everyone and how we perceive the world, you might find yourself leading with equality. Just so you know, I’ll finish it there.”

Holmes fiercely told Ayton not to lecture him, and reminded her that he is aware of the flag’s political divisiveness since he grew up in Northern Ireland.

“Let me just tell you something. You don’t have to lecture me. I sit in the middle, trying to see both sides of things,” he said. “You did not grow up in Northern Ireland where a flag represented something political, I did, I had to live with it.”

Ayton insisted that Holmes should have let her give a closing opinion, to which he replied: “I’m trying to say you did not grow up in Northern Ireland, where a flag represented something political and anti to a certain religion in northern Ireland, I did.”

Ayton responded said: “And just like with Black people, you are not Black sir and I understand racism more than you.”

Holmes responded: “Ahh give me a break. Let’s go to the break. Back after this.”