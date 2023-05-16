Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Eamonn Holmes slammed his former This Morning colleagues Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby in a blistering tirade on GB News on Monday (15 May).

Last week, it was reported that Schofield and Willoughby’s longrunning relationship has become strained, and that they “barely speak” off camera.

Holmes, who switched from the ITV morning show to GB News in January 2022, addressed the rumoured feud, saying: “I think there should’ve been a special award for Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby for best actors.”

“The public surely have sussed that there’s no chemistry, that there’s a broken fit between the two of them,” he added.

The 63-year-old affirmed that “This Morning does not depend on who presents it.”

“It’s an institution. It will carry on no matter who presents it, and anybody can check the viewing figures. There’s no difference between whether they present it or anyone else.”

(Left to right) Eamonn Holmes, Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby (GB News/Getty Images)

The Independent has contacted representatives for Schofield and Willoughby for comment.

In an extraordinary statement issued last week, Schofield, 61, admitted that “the last few weeks haven’t been easy for either of us. As I have said before, Holly is my rock.”

He continued: “We’re the best of friends – as always, she is an incredible support on screen, behind the scenes and on the phone.

“Holly has always been there for me, through thick and thin. And I’ve been there for her.”

Holmes hosted This Morning’s Friday show alongside his wife Ruth Langsford from 2006 up until 2020, when a shake-up saw their weekly episode axed in favour of one fronted by Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond.

GB News has been mired in controversy since it launched in June 2021. Andrew Neil was initially the face of the right-leaning news channel but left acrimoniously in September, describing it as a “shambles” and a “Ukip tribute band”.