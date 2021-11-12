Eamonn Holmes ‘quits This Morning for GB News’ after 15 years

Eamonn Holmes has reportedly quit This Morning after 15 years to join GB News.

The broadcaster and his wife Ruth Langsford, were removed from their regular Friday timeslot on This Morning at the end of last year, and were replaced by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary. The couple have continued to host the series during holidays.

A source reportedly told The Mirror today (Friday 12 November): “Eamonn’s move to GB News marks the end of an era.

“He’ll be missed by many ITV viewers but, the truth is, this job offer probably came at just the right moment for both him and ITV. All good things come to an end.”

The Mirror reports that Holmes will be fronting his own show on the news network “several times a week” starting in 2022.

The Independent has contacted ITV and representatives for Holmes for comment.

Last April, Ofcom received over 400 complaints after Holmes suggested it “suits the state narrative” to dispel claims that the pandemic is linked to 5G technology.

He said the media had been too quick to dismiss the conspiracy theory as false “when they don’t know it’s not true”.

Holmes later issued a clarification saying his words had been misinterpreted.

GB News began broadcasting in June with the aim of reflecting the “real world”. Ahead of its launch, its chairman Andrew Neil vowed it would serve the “vast number of British people who feel underserved and unheard” by existing television news channels.

He said: “I believe the direction of news debate in Britain is increasingly woke and out of touch with the majority of its people.”

Neil stepped down as chairman just a couple of months after GB News went on air, saying he did not want to be a part of a “British Fox News”.

Remaining hosts on the network include Nigel Farage, Dan Wootton and Simon McCoy.

Holmes’s presenting career began on GMTV in 1993 where he stayed until 2005 before joining Sky News Sunrise for 11 years.

Aside from This Morning, Holmes and Langsford have also hosted their own show in recent years, How The Other Half Lives.