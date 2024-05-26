Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford to divorce after 14 years

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

TV presenters Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes are divorcing after 14 years of marriage, a spokesperson for the couple has confirmed.

The former star presenting couple, who were axed from This Morning in 2020, had been together for 27 years. They were married in 2010 and have a son.

The spokesperson told The Independent that the couple have “confirmed their marriage is over and they are in the process of divorcing”.

Langsford and Holmes, both 64, wed in 2010 after 13 years together and are said to be “determined to stay friends and keep things amicable”.

The pair are understood to be preparing an official statement to share with their fans on social media.

It’s been claimed that the relationship breakdown is due to work commitments taking their marriage “in different directions”.

In November 2020, the couple were left “furious” after being axed from This Morning in favour of Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary. They had hosted the ITV daytime series’s Friday episode since 2006.

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes are hoping to remain friends ( Getty Images )

Langsford remained with ITV, and regularly features on Loose Women as a host – but former GM:TV host Holmes moved to controversial channel GB News, where he hosts a breakfast show.

Holmes has three children with his first wife, Gabrielle, whom he married in 1985. Their relationship ended in 1994. He began dating Langsford two years later, but the pair kept their romance a secret out of respect for Gabrielle.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford photographed in 2008 ( Getty Images )

After six years together, Holmes and Langsford had a son together and, in June 2010, they married at Elvetham Hall in Hampshire.

Over the years, the couple have hosted a number of shows together, including ITV quiz show Gift Wrapped (2014), Channel 5’s How the Other Half Lives (2015-17) and dieting series Lose a Stone in Four Weeks, which debuted on Channel 4 in 2019.

They also presented Eamonn & Ruth’s 7 Year Itch (2017) and Do The Right Thing with Eamonn and Ruth (2018-19).

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langaford hosted ‘This Morning’ togetehr since 2006 ( Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock )

It comes days after Langsford opened up about Holmes’s health issues after the presenter underwent back surgery for chronic back pain he endured for nearly two years.

Langsford told Woman’s Weekly: ‘I don’t know how much Eamonn’s mobility will improve. We live in hope

“He does the physio, but there might have to be some acceptance that this might never be 100% right. With any care situation – and there are millions of carers in this country – it isn’t always easy. It’s testing but we manage as a family.

“I look at Eamonn, who’s had his health and back problems, and it makes you realise how important your health is.”