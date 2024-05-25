For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

TV presenters Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes are getting a divorce, it’s been claimed.

The couple, who were axed from This Morning in 2020, are said to be splitting after 27 years together, with a spokesperson stating they “are in the process of divorcing”.

Langsford and Holmes, both 64, wed in 2010 after 13 years together and, according to MailOnline, are “determined to stay friends and keep things amicable”.

The outlet says that their pair are preparing an official statement to share with their fans on social media.

It’s been claimed that the relationship breakdown is due to work commitments taking their marriage “in different directions”.

The Independent has contacted both Langsford and Holmes for comment.

In November 2020, the couple were left “furious” after being axed from This Morning in favour of Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary. They had hosted the ITV daytime series’s Friday episode since 2006

Langsford remained with ITV, and regularly features on Loose Women as a host – but former GM:TV host Holmes moved to controversial channel GB News to host a breakfast show.

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes are hoping to remain friends ( Getty Images )

Holmes has three children with his first wife, Gabrielle, whom he married in 1985. Their relationship ended in 1994. He began dating Langsford two years later, but the pair kept their romance a secret out of respect for Gabrielle.

After six years together, Holmes and Langsford had a son together and, in June 2010, they married at Elvetham Hall in Hampshire.

Over the years, the couple have hosted a number of shows together, including ITV quiz show Gift Wrapped (2014), Channel 5’s How the Other Half Lives (2015-17) and dieting series Lose a Stone in Four Weeks, which debuted on Channel 4 in 2019.

They also presented Eamonn & Ruth’s 7 Year Itch (2017) and Do The Right Thing with Eamonn and Ruth (2018-19).

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford photographed in 2008 ( Getty Images )

