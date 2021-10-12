EastEnders, Coronation Street and other soaps to crossover in historic TV event

EastEnders, Coronation Street and other soaps are set to crossover for the first time in TV history.

The event is taking place in a bid to highlight climate change and environmental issues.

Other soaps taking part include Emmerdale, Hollyoaks, Doctors, Casualty and Holby City.

Each soap will see the same storyline play out, starting from 1 November. It will coincide with leaders from around the world assembling to meet in order to discuss the climate crisis at the COP26 conference.

The scenes will cover different aspects of climate change and, excitingly for fans, they will actually reference each other. In fact, certain soap characters will cameo in other shows to debate points raised.

For the event, a Hollyoaks character will cameo in Eastenders while Hollyoaks will reference Holby City.

Two Emmerdale characters and one from Doctors will have an appearance in Coronation Street.

Meanwhile, a clip featuring Coronation Street characters will be discussed by EastEnders characters on Albert Square.

‘EastEnders’ characters will watch a clip of ‘Coronation Street’ characters (BBC)

The event has taken months of planning and meeting between each soap’s respective editorial teams.

it was originally devised by Emmerdale’s executive producer, Jane Hudson.