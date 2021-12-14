EastEnders fans celebrate as soap is ‘set to return to 30-minute episodes’ in 2022
Soap has been airing reduced-length episodes due to the pandemic
Fans of the long-running soap opera EastEnders have celebrated news that the series is reportedly returning to half-hour-long episodes.
The popular BBC programme has been airing episodes with a reduced runtime of 20 minutes during the pandemic, to account for production difficulties.
In the new year, however, EastEnders is seemingly set to resume its regular full-length episodes for the majority of the week.
It has been reported that Tuesday night instalments will keep the 20 minute runtime to accommodate Holby City’s 40-minute time slot.
Fans of the show shared their excitement on social media.
“I know I’m so excited about this!!” wrote one viewer. “From Monday 3/01 #EastEnders is returning to 30 min episodes 3 days a week.”
“For the start of 2022 looks explosive I always love the NYE episodes so I’m excited for the fallout from that. It looks like we could be heading back to normal as well as most of that weeks episodes are back to 30 mins . I can’t wait!!!” wrote another.
New episodes of EastEnders air Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday on BBC On.
