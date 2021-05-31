EastEnders fans will be able to watch episodes of the soap on BBC iPlayer before they air on TV during Euro 2020, it has been announced.

The BBC is releasing the week’s episodes direct to the streaming service on Mondays from 14 June for three weeks, while the football competition takes place.

Jon Sen, executive producer of EastEnders, said: “Giving EastEnders viewers the ability to decide when they drop in on all things Albert Square is something we're excited about.

“With the inevitable scheduling changes due to the Euros, something we'll be celebrating in Walford on screen, box-setting all four episodes will ensure everyone gets their dose of drama and football fans won't miss out.

“From indulging them all in one night, staggering across a few days or continuing to watch the episodes play out on BBC One, we hope the endless streaming options on BBC iPlayer keeps viewers content over the next few weeks.”

In the coming weeks, EastEnders fans will see the Carters at odds over Linda’s pregnancy, with Mick and Linda facing a major decision. Meanwhile, Phil and Kat consider taking a new step in their relationship, while Ben and Callum’s honeymoon period gets cut short.

Additional reporting by Press Association