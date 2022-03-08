EastEnders viewers praise ‘absolutely gorgeous’ £87m Albert Square set

EastEnders has debuted its brand new Albert Square set – and fans are thoroughly impressed.

Producers of the long-running BBC soap spent £87m on the new set after the old site was deemed “not fit for purpose” in 2016.

Monday’s episode (7 March) began with a sweeping shot overlooking the new Square, soundtracked to Lily Allen’s upbeat 2006 hit “LDN”.

Sharon (Letitia Dean) is then seen leaving her front gate with Martin Fowler (James Bye) when she asks if he likes her new coat, giving him an opportunity to crack a metatextual joke referring to the new set.

“It just looks the same as the old one,” replies Martin, to which Sharon says: “Oi, this is quality. It will last years!”

Martin doubled-down on the joke, adding that at least Sharon’s coat didn’t have “that funny smell anymore”.

Viewers took to Twitter to share their reactions to the new set – as well as the on-air jokes alluding to it.

“Loving the new EastEnders set. Wow looks great,” wrote one viewer. “Nice touch there from Martin & Sharon coming in first and referencing the old set with her coat.”

Another added: “So this was the first time we saw the new set and I love how meta this is.”

“The opening scene showcasing the brand new set was brilliantly done,” wrote someone else.

A fourth person said: “Lawd… This new set is gorgeous!”, with another adding that “the nod to the new set was so cute”.

“The new EastEnders set is so exciting, I feel like the sky is the limit,” said someone else.

Others, however, were less convinced by the show’s new Albert Square. “New EastEnders set looks great but much too clean,” wrote one person.

“How did everyone notice EastEnders had a new set? I noticed nothing!!” added another.

The new set is adjacent to the old set, which was built in 1984 in Elstree Studios in Borehamwood.

EastEnders airs on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 7.30pm on BBC One.