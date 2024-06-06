For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

EastEnders star Nicholas Ball has died aged 78 after suffering from a short illness.

Ball was best known for playing Terry Bates on the long-running BBC soap. His character was a notorious gang lord and leader of a football firm that was known for causing trouble, including attacking pub proprietor Peggy Mitchell (Barbara Windsor).

The actor also appeared as club chairman Garry Ryan on season five of Footballers’ Wives in 2006, and as the lead detective James “Jim” Hazell in the crime series, Hazell.

In a statement, Ball’s agent said the actor “passed away following a short illness”, stating that his “successful acting career on stage and screen spanned an impressive six decades”.

Ball played Terry on EastEnders between 2007 and 2009, before his character was arrested and found guilty of the murder of Jase Dyer (played by Stephen Lord) in one of the show’s biggest storylines.

Terry had taken Jase under his wing at a young age, but things turned sour when Jase, a former gang member who said he no longer wanted to be part of the group’s criminal activities, ended up stealing money from Terry. The character was written out of EastEnders and revealed to have died in 2019.

Prior to his death, Ball had recently shot scenes for countryside drama The Kingdom by the Sea alongside Coronation Street actor Rula Lenska.

He had also appeared in episodes of crime shows Jonathan Creek, Hustle, Heartbeat, and Bergerac, as well as comedies such as Red Dwarf, The Young Ones, and drama The Crezz.

Nicholas Ball has died aged 78 (Steve Patriquen/PA)

His roles in small and big screen films include war drama Overlord, thriller Rogue Male, crime drama The Krays: Dead Man Walking and Jilly Cooper adaptation The Man Who Made Husbands Jealous.

Fans reacted to the news, as they paid tribute to the star.

“Nicholas Ball was absolutely brilliant as Terry Bates in EastEnders. One of the show’s more underrated villains,” wrote one person on X/Twitter.

( BBC/ EastEnders )

Another added, “Sorry to hear of the passing of Nicholas Ball. More commonly seen in our house in the TV series Hazell for me he will always be that conniving trickster (to put it mildly) in the Hammer House TV episode ‘The House That Bled to Death.’”

Ball’s wife Ayda survives him. The actor was previously married to Pamela Stephenson, Sir Billy Connolly’s second wife.