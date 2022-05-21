Royal couple Prince Charles and Camilla will guest star in an episode of EastEnders in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The prince of Wales and duchess of Cornwall are set to feature on a special episode of the long-running soap, surprising the fictional residents of Albert Square at a street party.

Scenes featuring the couple were shot back in March when Charles and Camilla visted the show’s Elstree set.

The episode in question will air on 2 June, ahead of the Jubilee holiday weekend.

Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) and Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) share scenes with the couple, introducing them to other party guests.

“I did think what amazing sports that they are just willing to do it,” said Bright. “I just thought, ‘Wow, they’ve never done anything like this before’.

“They didn’t really know what to expect, I mean it must have been nerve-wracking for them and completely out of their norm.”

Executive producer Chris Clenshaw added, per PA: “We are truly honoured to have both the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall appear in what is set to be one of EastEnders’ most special episodes.

“Linda Carter is naturally in her element and giddy with excitement as their Royal Highnesses arrive in Walford, but it wasn’t just her, as for all of us at EastEnders it was an extremely special day that will go down in EastEnders’ history.”

