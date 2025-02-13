Ross Kemp to read CBeebies bedtime story about squabbling brothers in Eastenders nod

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ross Kemp is reading a bedtime story about squabbling brothers, in a nod to his EastEnders character, for CBeebies.

Kemp is returning to the BBC One soap as Grant Mitchell, the brother of Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) as the show celebrates its 40th anniversary this month.

An episode of CBeebies Bedtime Story will see him recite The Squirrels Who Squabbled by Rachel Bright and Jim Field on set from the Bridge Street Cafe in the fictional London area of Walford.

The book is about Cyril and Bruce, two greedy squirrels who have difficulties sharing and are trying to get the “very last nut of the season”.

Kemp said: “Cyril and Bruce realised it’s much easier, and much more fun, to work together than it is to fight. We all fall out with people sometimes – and even brothers can squabble.”

Grant and Phil are known in EastEnders for having several heated confrontations, including from the fall-out from the brothers’ affairs with each other’s partners.

open image in gallery As Queen Vic landlady Peggy Mitchell, pictured here with Ross Kemp and Steve McFadden as her on-screen sons ( BBC )

Phil had an affair with Grant’s then wife Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean), and Grant slept with his brother’s former wife Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth), leading to them coming to blows.

Other previous CBeebies readers include Olivia Colman, Kylie Minogue, Billie Eilish, Lewis Hamilton, Harry Styles, Reese Witherspoon, Tom Hardy, Sir Elton John, and Idris Elba.

The raft of programming for the EastEnders anniversary includes a 45-minute interview special hosted by former star of the soap Joe Swash, and a special documentary, EastEnders: 40 Years On The Square, fronted by Kemp.

Kemp has been absent for almost 10 years from Albert Square, with his last appearance in 2016 to mark his on-screen mother Dame Barbara Windsor’s final episode as Peggy Mitchell.

It comes as West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen has made a cameo appearance on EastEnders ahead of the show’s 40th anniversary.

Bowen, 28, who is engaged to Love Island star Dani Dyer, recorded a special message for character Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick), wishing him well ahead of his wedding to fiancee Honey (Emma Barton).

In Wednesday’s episode the footballer appeared via video to tell Billy: “I want to say a massive congratulations and good luck from myself and all of us here at West Ham.

“Enjoy your special day and hopefully we’ll see you at the London Stadium soon.”

Kemp’s CBeebies Bedtime Story airs at 6.50pm on Monday on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer.