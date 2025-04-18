Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

EastEnders viewers have been left emotional by the departure of four main characters from the soap.

On Thursday (17 April), Natalie Cassidy – who announced she had quit earlier this year – left her role as fan favourite Sonia Fowler after joining the much-loved soap in 1993, when she was 10 years old.

Sonia left Walford alongside her sister Bianca Jackson (Patsy Palmer, who is currently a housemate on Celebrity Big Brother) and her daughters Bex (Jasmine Armfield) and baby Julia, who she welcomed during a live show this year.

The girls informed Jack Branning (Scott Maslen) that they were heading to Bal after stealing plane tickets belonging to Sonia’s estranged father Terry Cant (Glen Davis), who they locked in a shed.

The quartet were driven out of Walford for their new adventure as Alfie Moon (Shane Richie) cheered them on. During this scene, Bianca handed Sonia a trumpet and asked her to play it “for old time’s sake”.

Sonia’s trumpet – and her inability to play it – has been a recurring feature on the soap for years.

Many Walford residents waved Sonia off, with fans at home expressing their sadness that she was leaving for good.

“Oh my God, Sonia’s exit has me sobbing,” one person wrote on X/Twitter.

Meanwhile another fan questioned: “Why the hell am I crying at Sonia in a speedboat with a trumpet?”

“You know what as much as Sonia annoyed the hell out of me in recent years,” another viewer admitted. “[But] that was a really touching exit. Thank you Natalie Cassidy, for everything.”

Cassidy first appeared on the BBC soap when she was 10 in 1993, and left for the first time in 2007. She returned for a year in 2010, and then again in 2014, since when she has remained a regular fixture on the series.

Back in February, she said in a statement: “I feel extremely sad to be writing this, but also very excited.

“After another 11 solid years back on The Square, I have decided it's time to move on to pastures new. EastEnders is in my bones so I will never forget where I started my career and I will continue to love the show.”

Cassidy revealed on social media this week that she will present her own show on Virgin Radio following her exit from Albert Square. The actor will host a one-off special show on Easter Monday from 1pm until 4pm.

Meanwhile, Palmer is currently appearing on this year’s Celebrity Big Brother and was recently accused by viewers of being “disrespectful” during Trisha Goddards’ eviction.

Although Palmer said she wished she had been the one to have been evicted, fans claimed this made her appear “ungrateful” for the chance to continue on in the ITV competition.

“I was hoping that people would see ‘oh she's really missing her kids, don't vote for her,’” Palmer said following the result.