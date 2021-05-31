Ed Sheeran and Courteney Cox recreate iconic Ross and Monica dance from Friends

Fans of the sitcom Friends have been reminiscing over their favourite moments, following the highly anticipated reunion special that aired last week.

Among those fans is singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran, who has been friends with series star Courteney Cox since they met at a party around 2013.

In a post to Cox’s Instagram, Sheeran is seen performing the routine that her character Monica did with her on-screen brother, Ross Gellar (David Schwimmer), on the show.

In Friends, the dance was an old choreographed routine Ross and Monica performed at a childhood dance contest, which comes in handy when they get a chance to dance on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve TV show.

“Just some routine dancing with a friend...” Cox wrote in the video caption, tagging Sheeran.

The video had clocked more than seven million views at the time of writing, with fellow stars including The Big Bang Theory’s Kaley Cuoco reacting.

“This is EPIC,” Cuoco wrote.

“How long did that take you guys to learn?” Allison Janney wrote.

Sheeran also posted the video to his profile, writing: “Had a reunion of our own this weekend.” He added the hashtag, #obviouslybetterthanross.

Last week, Cox and Schwimmer joined their former co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry for Friends: The Reunion on HBO. The cast discussed their memories of the show, revisited some of the biggest on-screen moments, and went over the series’ enduring effect on pop culture.

