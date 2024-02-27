Eddie Driscoll death: Mad Men actor dies aged 60 after cancer battle

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Eddie Driscoll, the character actor known for his appearances in Mad Men, Entourage, Sex and the City and This Is Us, has died. He was 60.

Driscoll died on 15 December in Los Angeles from a saddle pulmonary embolism. His death was confirmed by friend and fellow actor Jimmy Palumbo on his podcast The Jimmy Palumbo Show.

More to follow