Eddie Driscoll death: Mad Men actor dies aged 60 after cancer battle
The New York-born character actor was also known for his work in ‘Entourage’, ‘Sex and the City’ and ‘This Is Us’
Eddie Driscoll, the character actor known for his appearances in Mad Men, Entourage, Sex and the City and This Is Us, has died. He was 60.
Driscoll died on 15 December in Los Angeles from a saddle pulmonary embolism. His death was confirmed by friend and fellow actor Jimmy Palumbo on his podcast The Jimmy Palumbo Show.
