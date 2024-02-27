Jump to content

Eddie Driscoll death: Mad Men actor dies aged 60 after cancer battle

The New York-born character actor was also known for his work in ‘Entourage’, ‘Sex and the City’ and ‘This Is Us’

Kevin E G Perry
Tuesday 27 February 2024 17:30
<p>Actor Eddie Driscoll, who has died aged 60. </p>

Actor Eddie Driscoll, who has died aged 60.

(YouTube)

Eddie Driscoll, the character actor known for his appearances in Mad Men, Entourage, Sex and the City and This Is Us, has died. He was 60.

Driscoll died on 15 December in Los Angeles from a saddle pulmonary embolism. His death was confirmed by friend and fellow actor Jimmy Palumbo on his podcast The Jimmy Palumbo Show.

More to follow

