Eddie “the Eagle” Edwards has said he was “disorientated and unbalanced” during his performances onThe Masked Dancer because he was struggling to breathe in his costume.

The ski jumper and former Olympian, 57, was revealed as the mystery dancer inside the Rubber Chicken outfit during the ITV programme on Tuesday (1 June).

Edwards said his costume was “really fun” but added that it was “quite restrictive” to dance in.

“You couldn’t see out of it very well and it was a dark studio as well, which made things hard,” he told the PA news agency.

“Also you couldn’t breathe very well so I was really breathing heavily just to get the oxygen in.”

He added he became “disorientated and unbalanced” as he was not “getting enough oxygen in”, describing the experience as “quite tough”.

Edwards ski jumped in the 1988 Winter Olympics, becoming the first person to represent Great Britain in the event since 1928.

ITV show The Masked Dancer, a spin-off from hit series The Masked Singer, sees 12 celebrities perform routines disguised in elaborate costumes as the panel of Jonathan Ross, Oti Mabuse, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan try to guess their identities.

Stars who have previously had their identities revealed in the programme include burlesque star Dita Von Teese, singer Louise Redknapp and Diversity dancer Jordan Banjo.

The series finale airs this Saturday (5 June) on ITV.

Additional reporting by PA.