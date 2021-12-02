Eddie Mekka, who starred in ‘Laverne and Shirley,’ dies aged 69

The news was given by his brother Warren Mekjian

Elizabeth Aubrey
Thursday 02 December 2021 20:49
Comments
(Getty Images)

Eddie Mekka, star of the ABC sitcom Laverne and Shirley has died, aged 69.

Mekka, who played Carmine “The Big Ragu Ragusa” on the American television series Laverne and Shirley, died at his home in Newhall, California.

The news was given to TMZ, by his brother Warren Mekjian, who said Mekka died on 27 November.

Mekjian told TMZ that Mekka had been treated for blood clots in hospital recently although no cause of death has yet been revealed.

TMZ report that police were called to Mekka’s home after neighbours and friends hadn’t heard from him for a few days.

Born in Massachusetts, Mekka began his career on Broadway in 1975 in The Lieutenant. He earned a Tony Award nomination in 1975 for best actor in a musical after his debut.

He also had a role in the 1977 American sitcom series Blansky’s Beauties, which was a spin-off of Garry Marshall’s Happy Days.

This is a developing story - more to follow

