Eddie Mekka, who starred in ‘Laverne and Shirley,’ dies aged 69
The news was given by his brother Warren Mekjian
Eddie Mekka, star of the ABC sitcom Laverne and Shirley has died, aged 69.
Mekka, who played Carmine “The Big Ragu Ragusa” on the American television series Laverne and Shirley, died at his home in Newhall, California.
The news was given to TMZ, by his brother Warren Mekjian, who said Mekka died on 27 November.
Mekjian told TMZ that Mekka had been treated for blood clots in hospital recently although no cause of death has yet been revealed.
TMZ report that police were called to Mekka’s home after neighbours and friends hadn’t heard from him for a few days.
Born in Massachusetts, Mekka began his career on Broadway in 1975 in The Lieutenant. He earned a Tony Award nomination in 1975 for best actor in a musical after his debut.
He also had a role in the 1977 American sitcom series Blansky’s Beauties, which was a spin-off of Garry Marshall’s Happy Days.
This is a developing story - more to follow
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies