Ekin-Su: Love Island 2022 contestant in profile
Two new female bombshells have arrived in the villa
Love Island is back on our screens for a new series – and things are already hotting up.
The ITV2 dating show returned to our screens on Monday (6 June), with a new group of people heading into the villa in search of romance.
Wednesday’s episode (8 June) featured the arrival of the first bombshell of the series, Davide Sanclimenti. Davide was told he had 24 hours to pick which girl he wanted to couple up with, deciding at the end of Tuesday (7 June) night’s show to go for Gemma Owen.
Liam Llewellyn then received a text telling him that there would be a recoupling at the end of the week, with the islander not picked being dumped.
While it seemed like a boy would be the first to go, a twist was then revealed, as the audience was introduced to two new bombshells.
One of them is Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, an actor from Essex.
The 27-year-old says that she’s looking for a spark with someone, explaining: “I’m looking for that real genuine spark and they just see me as me. I think the concept of the show brings back true and raw feelings.”
For Ekin-Su, brains come first in a man and she has no time for “cockiness”.
“I’m quite picky and I’m not just looking for looks, I’m looking for brains,” she said. “I’m looking for someone with intelligence, someone who can have good chats... I’m looking for a serious man and a serious relationship.”
You can find out more about her fellow bombshell Afia Tonkmor here.
At the end of Wednesday’s instalment (8 June), the newly single Liam received a text informing him that the public has voted him to go on a date with both Ekin-Su and Afia.
Elsewhere in the episode, viewers got their first taste of drama when Luca confronted Andrew about telling a lie about him to Tasha. Fans, however, have selected Luca and Paige as their early favourites to win the series.
Love Island continues on weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies