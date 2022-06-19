Love Island is back on our screens for a new series – and things are already hotting up.

The ITV2 dating show returned to our screens on Monday 6 June, with a new group of people heading into the villa in search of romance.

Last Wednesday’s episode (8 June) featured the arrival of the first bombshell of the series, Davide Sanclimenti. Davide was told he had 24 hours to pick which girl he wanted to couple up with, deciding at the end of Tuesday (7 June) night’s show to go for Gemma Owen.

Liam Llewellyn then received a text telling him that there would be a recoupling at the end of the week, with the islander not picked being dumped.

While it seemed like a boy would be the first to go, a twist was then revealed, as the audience was introduced to two new bombshells.

One of them was Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, an actor from Essex.

The 27-year-old said that she’s looking for a spark with someone, explaining: “I’m looking for that real genuine spark and they just see me as me. I think the concept of the show brings back true and raw feelings.”

“I’m quite picky and I’m not just looking for looks, I’m looking for brains,” she said. “I’m looking for someone with intelligence, someone who can have good chats... I’m looking for a serious man and a serious relationship.”

Ekin is a gender-neutral name of Turkish origin that means “harvest”.

You can find out more about her fellow bombshell Afia Tonkmor here.

Before long, Ekin-Su became a firm favourite of Love Island viewers, with many praising her “chaotic” energy.

On Thursday 16 June’s episode, Ekin-Su left viewers in hysterics after crawling around on the floor to disguise a secret tryst with Jay.

Love Island continues on weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV2.