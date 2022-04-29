The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Elisabeth Moss condemns Scientology swearing report after Emmy win: ‘That pissed me off’
‘I didn’t deserve that, and it was wrong’
Elisabeth Moss has opened up about her 2017 Emmy win, in which she dropped an F-Bomb while accepting the award for Best Actress in a Drama series for her role in The Handmaid’s Tale.
After the ceremony aired, a report by The Hollywood Reporter suggested that Moss’s explicit language was related to an alleged Scientologist practice of swearing in public spaces.
In her speech, Moss addressed her mother Linda, saying: “You are brave and strong and smart. You have taught me that you can be kind and a f***ing badass.”
Moss, who grew up in the Church of Scientology, said in a new interview with theNew Yorker that she was “pissed off” at the report, which quoted a former Scientologist claiming that frequent swearing was used by believers to communicate “down the tone scale” with “average people”.
The Church of Scientology has denied this claim.
“That pissed me off,” Moss said, reflecting on the story. “That was a really, really big moment for me, and it was a big moment for my mom and me.
“My mom, who has supported me through the years and been such an incredible mother to both me and my brother. And to tell a lie like that, about that – I didn’t deserve that, and it was wrong.”
