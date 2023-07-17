CBS remembers meteorologist Elise Finch following death aged 51

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

CBS’ New York affiliate WCBS-TV has remembered its Emmy-winning meteorologist Elise Finch whose death aged 51 was announced on Sunday (16 July).

The network announced that Finch had died in a local hospital; the cause of death has not yet been determined.

“Elise has been a friend and team member at WCBS for 16 years,” the station said in a lengthy statement shared on its website.

“Her death is sudden and unexpected, leaving us all trying to understand how this could happen to our beautiful Elise, who was just 51 years old.”

It added of the newscaster: “Elise was a gifted and consummate professional who took great care with her work. She was also a wonderful ambassador in the community, including her hometown of Mount Vernon. Above all, Elise was a fiercely loving and devoted mother to her daughter Grace and wife to Graig Henriques, who is a photojournalist at WCBS.”

“Truly, every day was a good day when we were with Elise, and we will miss her dearly,” the statement concluded.

On Twitter, Finch’s colleagues also remembered their coworker, who last appeared on air Friday (14 July).

“Elise was fiercely loyal to those she loved, a straight shooter, a consummate professional, and made me laugh until I cried,” Jessica Moore, weekend evening anchor on WCBS, wrote. “But above all she was completely devoted to her family, especially her daughter Grace. I love you so much, my friend. Heaven now has an angel like no other.”

WCBS anchor Chris Wragge tweeted: “My heart is broken. Our team will never be the same. No one matched musical wits better. I’ll miss you much.”

“I am so devastated to hear of the passing of my friend and colleague @EliseFinch. She was the best. A caring soul,” wrote Otis Livingston, WCBS-TV sports director.

“We were just speaking a few weeks ago about [her] beautiful daughter Grace and my new Grandson. My family’s thoughts and prayers go out to her family and friends that loved her so much,” Livingston added.

Finch won two Emmys during her career – once in 2018 and secondly in 2019 – for her work on WCBS-TV.

She joined the channel in 2007 as a weekend meteorologist and later became part of the weekday morning news team with co-anchors Mary Calvi and Chris Wragge. In September, she joined Cindy Hsu on the 9am newscast.

She earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Georgetown University and went on to earn a Master of Science degree in broadcast journalism from Syracuse University.

According to her station biography, she previously worked as an anchor and reporter at various affiliates for CBS, FOX and ABC. She was also a meteorologist for NBC’s Early Today Show, MSNBC and NBC Weather Plus.