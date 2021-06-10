Elizabeth Olsen lets slip she’s married while talking with Kaley Cuoco

WandaVision star Elizabeth Olsen revealed that she’s married during a recent conversation with actor Kaley Cuoco.

The actors were having a chat for Variety’s Actors on Actors series. While explaining the reason why the 32-year-old Avengers actor had to conduct the interview in her bathroom. She said: “I’m in a bathroom. I’ve been in the UK for seven months, and I got back two days ago, and my neighbour is doing so much construction to their backyard.”

“I also just noticed that my husband put Little Miss Magic, you know, the Little Miss books? They’re these classic books, but magic because of WandaVision, because he’s such a f****ing cutie,” she said.

Olsen was seemingly referring to her now-former fiancé Robbie Arnett.

This isn’t the only news Olsen revealed during the conversation.

When the Big Bang Theory alum asked her whether WandaVision would come back, she responded back saying “no” and added: “It’s definitely a limited series.”

She went on to clarify: “I mean, I’m saying that. I don’t know. I mean, with Marvel, you can never say no. People die, people come back to life.”

She expressed that she would be “shocked” if the series were to get renewed.

Olsen added: “I do miss, I think, the four-five week experience of making a film and that just feels so exciting and like camp for a little bit. But I think this six-month experience of really hard work with the same people [on a show], it’s exhausting [and] it just feels really good.”

In April 2020, Marvel boss Nate Moore also poured cold water over the suggestion that WandaVision could return for a second season.

Speaking to IndieWire, Moore said: “[Wanda] can’t go back into that reality.

“That is such a complete arc of what that character can do and what that story wanted to do.”

However, Moore seemed to suggest that other series on Marvel’s Disney Plus slate, including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki, will be renewed for second instalments.