Elizabeth Olsen has said that a WandaVision fan theory impressed her so much she wanted Marvel bosses to make it canon.

The actor played her Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) character, Wanda Maximoff, alongside Paul Bettany in the TV show, which was reeleased on Disney Plus in January 2021.

Across its nine episodes, the series delivered twists and turns that kept viewers guessing and intensely theorising about what would happen.

In a new interview with The Independent, Olsen said she followed along with these theories online, and revealed there was one she wishes Marvel bosses could have retroactively tweaked the show to include.

“I love fan theories ‘cause I always think they’re very clever,” she said. When asked if there was a particular one she enjoyed, Olsen stated: “There are usually ones where I’m like, ‘S***, we should have done that!”

Olsen, who stars in the Doctor Strange sequel, then shared one such WandaVision theory, saying that she enjoyed it so much, she thought it “could have been cool” to go back and make it a part of the series.

“There was one where they thought we were bringing in the Multiverse with the Pietro character, with Evan [Peters],” she said. “The sad thing is, when we were doing WandaVision before Covid, that was not part of the docket yet, and then it kind of overlapped when we finished the show. So we could have actually gone back and fixed or adjusted that.”

Elizabeth Olsen in ‘WandaVision' (Marvel Studios / Disney Plus)

She added: “I thought that could have been cool to make Pietro a part of the Multiverse.”

The Multiverse will be explored in Olsen’s new film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which she stars in alongside Benedict Cumberbatch. The film is released in the UK on 5 May and in the US on 6 May.

Read The Independent ‘s fullinterview with Olsen on Saturday (7 May).