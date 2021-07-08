Netflix has just released a brand new true crime series with a chilling twist.

The documentary, titled Once Upon a Crime, tells the story of Elize Mastunaga, who admitted to killing her husband, Marcos Kitano Matsunaga, while at home in 2012.

It’s reported that, after an argument about his adultery, she shot him dead and dismembered his body, scattering paper bags filled with his limbs on a road 20 miles away from their São Paulo home.

Instead of just telling viewers the story of the killing, the series features the first ever interview with Matsunaga herself, who recounts the incident.

“I still don’t know how to explain what kind of emotion made me pull that trigger,” she says in the documentary.

The four episodes also feature Matsuanaga’s family members as well as experts who followed the crime closely.

It divulges details of Matsuanaga’s troubled relationship with her husband before the killing.

Elize Matsunaga talks about killing her husband in Netflix series ‘Once Upon a Crime’ (Netflix)

Eliza Capai, the show’s director, said: “I felt a great moral responsibility to direct this series. Not only for Marcos’ family and friends who suffered with this tragedy, but also for Elize’s family, people who knew nothing about it, but who also suffer the consequences until this day”.

Matsunaga confessed to the murder in 2016, and was sentenced to 19 years in prison.

She is currently residing in a closed prison in Tremembe, which is a municipality in the state of São Paulo.

Elize Matsunaga: Once Upon a Crime is available to stream on Netflix now.