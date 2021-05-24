Tiffany Haddish reacts to rumour she’s being ‘groomed’ to replace Ellen DeGeneres

Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish has reacted to speculation that she is being “groomed” to replace Ellen DeGeneres on her daytime talk show.

DeGeneres is set to leave The Ellen DeGeneres Show next year, at the end of the popular programme’s 19th season.

The decision to stop follows a controversy over claims of a “toxic work environment” behind the scenes of the show.

Speaking on the Breakfast Club radio show, Haddish said of the speculation she would replace DeGeneres: “I haven’t commented on it because ain’t nobody that give those jobs talk to me about it.”

The 41-year-old, who has filled in for DeGeneres numerous times, explained: “The reason I’ve even been popping up guest hosting Ellen is because she wanted some days off.

“I don’t know if that’s grooming me to take over because ain’t nobody talk to me about that,” she added. “Ain’t nobody said nothing to me about that.”

Haddish added that she would consider taking over from DeGeneres, on the condition that she could “get what Ellen’s getting”.

