Ellen Pompeo believes it’s time for Grey’s Anatomy to end.

The actor has starred in the series as Dr Meredith Grey for 16 years. The medical drama has been airing on ABC since 2005 and is on its 18th season.

In a recent interview with Insider, Pompeo said she is often focused on the creative possibilities for the series, whereas others are more interested in its commercial success.

“I’ve been trying to focus on convincing everybody that it should end,” she said. “I feel like I’m the super naive one who keeps saying, ‘But what’s the story going to be, what story are we going to tell?’

“​And everyone’s like, ‘Who cares, Ellen? It makes a gazillion dollars.’”

Pompeo made similar comments about the show in 2018, when she said: “I am really feeling like we have told the majority of the stories we can tell. It’s about time that I mix it up.”

Ellen Pompeo and Patrick Dempsey in ‘Grey's Anatomy’ (ABC)

Last month, Pompeo admitted that an iconic scene from Grey’s Anatomy left her “horrified”.

On her podcast, Tell me with Ellen Pompeo, the actor went into detail about why she disliked a season two moment when her character Meredith begs Patrick Dempsey’s Derek to love her.

“When I read that scene, I was horrified. I was like, ‘I’m gonna beg a man?’” she said.

She also revealed that her 12-year-old daughter asked her why she was pleading for a man’s affection. “Well, praise Jesus that she’s asking me this question and that her head is already in the right space,” said Pompeo.

The star also said she told her daughter that she “didn’t write” the scene and “didn’t want to do it”.