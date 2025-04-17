Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ellen Pompeo has revealed she gets frustrated when fans call her Meredith Grey – the character she plays in hit TV series Grey’s Anatomy.

Grey’s Anatomy is the longest-running primetime medical drama in TV history, and is now on its 21st season after debuting in 2005.

Over the past 20 years, the show has been nominated for 39 Emmys, winning five, and has been nominated for nine Golden Globes, winning twice.

Speaking to Gaby Roslin on her Magic Radio show, Pompeo revealed that fans calling her by her character’s name on the street gets her “a little bit annoyed”.

She said: “I love that you love the show but just call me by my right name. Everybody’s so nice and they just say, you know ‘I love you so much’ and so how can I really be upset at that?”

Famously, season seven, episode 18 of Grey’s Anatomy was a musical episode titled “Song Beneath the Song” and was initially met with skepticism.

The episode features the cast singing covers of songs that have been used in previous episodes such as “Chasing Cars”, “How to Save a Life” and “Cosy in the Rocket”.

Pompeo shared that she was concerned about the infamous musical episode at the time.

Ellen Pompeo y Patrick Dempsey en Grey's Anatomy ( ABC )

She said: "It's so funny because I thought surely that was the end of us. We’re doctors singing about car crashes? That’s a wrap on us.”

However, the Grey’s Anatomy musical episode received strong ratings, with 13.9 million viewers tuning in to its original broadcast.

Speaking about the success of the episode, Pompeo said: “Shows you how much I know.”