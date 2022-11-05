Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ellie Taylor apologised to Johannes Radebe after negative judges’ comments in the latest episode of Strictly.

The comedian, who appears in Ted Lasso, performed a Rumba to Heart power ballad “Alone” on Saturday’s instalment of the BBC competition (5 November).

Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood were not fans of the dance, though, and gave Ratlor negative comments and a score of five and three.

Despite awarding Taylor seven points, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke were not as impressed as they have been in recent weeks, either.

Taylor appeared visibly upset by the comments, and, while being interviewed by Claudia Winkleman about the performance, said to her professional partner Radebes: “I’m just so sorry they didn’t like it.”

Taylor said that she struggled with the Rumba due to it being “emotional and “serious”, adding that she finds it “hard to take myself seriously”.

‘Strictly’s Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe received their lowest score yet (BBC)

After the scores were given, Taylor buried her head into Radebes’s shoulder.