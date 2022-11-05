Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

It’s time to put on your dancing shoes... Strictly Come Dancing is back for another week.

The hit BBC reality series unveiled a whole new roster of contestants for 2022, including TV presenters, athletes, and pop stars.

You can check out the full line-up here.

Among the contestants competing for the Glitterball trophy this year is Ellie Simmonds. She is coupled up with Nikita Kuzmin.

But who is Simmonds, and what has she said about appearing on Strictly?

Simmonds, 27, is a five-time Paralympic champion swimmer, winning her first and second gold medals at the 2008 Paralympics in Beijing when she was just 13. She won two additional golds at the 2012 London games and her final gold medal in Rio in 2016.

“To be asked to be part of the Strictly family is just so exciting and I cannot wait, it’s going to be so much fun,” Simmonds said. “I’m counting down the minutes until it starts; learning to dance, meeting my partner and everyone else involved in the show. Plus wearing the sequins and all that, it’s going to be a blast.”

Since retiring from swimming, Simmonds has gone on to make documentaries about dwarfism and disability for the BBC. This summer, ITV commissioned a project from Simmonds about adoption and disability.

Ellie Simmonds (BBC)

When the Paralympian was awarded at MBE at age 14, she was the youngest person to ever achieve the honour. In 2013, she was elevated to OBE.

On whether she’s excited about being “Strictly-fied” (essentially, covered in glitter), Simmonds said: “Oh, I am so excited! I’m used to so many years of being in the water, not caring really what I looked like, with wet hair, chlorine smelling skin, a tracksuit and no makeup!

“Whereas now to actually enter this world, it’s a whole new level with the hair, the makeup, everything! Bring it on!”

Last week, Simmonds’ score of 30 in week four landed her in ninth place, after she performed a Salsa to “I Love Your Smile” by Shanice. She did not appear in the dance off.

In week five, she received a score of 30 for a Paso Doble to the music from The Apprentice. The week after, the pair performed a comedic Foxtrot to the Scooby Doo theme tune, while dressed as Velma and Shaggy. The routine earned a score of 29.

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturdays and Sundays on BBC One.