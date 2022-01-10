Emily in Paris has been renewed for season three and four.

The much-derided comedy-drama, which stars Lily Collins as an American influencer living in the French capital, returned for its second season in December.

On Monday (10 January) afternoon, Netflix confirmed that the show would be returning for two more seasons.

“Say bonjour to 3 & 4!” a tweet from the official Netflix account read. “EMILY IN PARIS is officially returning for two more seasons.”

Emily in Paris continued to divide reviewers and watchers alike in its second season, which also starred Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat and Lucien Laviscount.

However, it won overThe Independent’s Ed Cumming, who previously gave season one a one-star review and said it was an offence to “French people”, “anyone who has been to France” and “anyone who’s eaten a croissant”.

You can read his five-star review of the “critic-proof” season two here.

Emily in Paris is available on Netflix now.