Emily in Paris: Divisive Lily Collins Netflix show renewed for season 3 and 4

‘Say bonjour to 3 & 4,’ a Netflix tweet read

Isobel Lewis
Monday 10 January 2022 16:59
Comments
Emily in Paris Season 2 trailer

Emily in Paris has been renewed for season three and four.

The much-derided comedy-drama, which stars Lily Collins as an American influencer living in the French capital, returned for its second season in December.

On Monday (10 January) afternoon, Netflix confirmed that the show would be returning for two more seasons.

“Say bonjour to 3 & 4!” a tweet from the official Netflix account read. “EMILY IN PARIS is officially returning for two more seasons.”

Emily in Paris continued to divide reviewers and watchers alike in its second season, which also starred Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat and Lucien Laviscount.

Recommended

However, it won overThe Independent’s Ed Cumming, who previously gave season one a one-star review and said it was an offence to “French people”, “anyone who has been to France” and “anyone who’s eaten a croissant”.

You can read his five-star review of the “critic-proof” season two here.

Emily in Paris is available on Netflix now.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in