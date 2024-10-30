Emily in Paris star says they might quit show if scripts don’t improve

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Lucas Bravo has hit out at Emily in Paris once again – and suggested that he might quit the show.

The French star, who plays chef and Emily’s on-off love interest Gabriel, has made no secret of his dissatisfaction with his character’s storylines – and recently doubled down on that stance.

Now, Bravo has criticised the Netflix series once again, explaining why he is “frustrated” with his character’s journey and why starring in the show is no longer “fun”.

“The ‘sexy chef’ was very much part of me in season one and we grew apart season after season because of the choices he makes and because of the direction they make him take,” he said in a new interview, adding: “I’ve never been so far away from him.”

He told IndieWire that, despite trying to voice his frustration, “it kind of became not fun for me to shoot or to see a character I love so much and brought me so much, being slowly turned into guacamole”.

Bravo continued: “I really grew apart from him. I tried for seasons to bring nuances but we don’t have much liberty on set. We cannot change a word or an emotion. They know what they want and we just have to comply.”

The actor is so concerned about the direction of his character that he is now questioning whether he wants to be a part of it, acknowledging the “lack of risk” in the show’s storytelling.

“It makes me question if I want to be part of season five... because my contract ends at season four,” he said.

“I really want to see if Gabriel gets back to his fun, cheeky, playful, alive self. Because three seasons of playing melancholic, sad, depressed, and lost is not fun anymore. It’s a comedy, everybody is having fun around me, everybody is jumping around, and I’m just slowly sinking into god knows what.”

However, Bravo said that he “loves the show” as “it started everything for me”.

Lucas Bravo in ‘Emily in Paris’ ( Netflix )

He said in the interview: “I love the show and the people in it. With saying that, I feel like I am not being nice or grateful, but when you love something you want it to be…you want the best version of it.

“I’m not going to lie, I’ve been frustrated with the direction my character is taking. But we’ll see where it goes. The show is not over.”