Scoop cast and crew ‘haven’t heard from’ Emily Maitlis about Newsnight film

The team involved in new Netflix drama Scoop have revealed that they haven’t heard anything from Emily Matilis, who is a character in the film.

The forthcoming film, released on Friday (5 April), depicts the events behind Prince Andrew’s infamous “car crash” interview with BBC broadcaster Maitlis, played by The Crown actor Gillian Anderson, on Newsnight.

Matilis has so far not been involved with the project, which is based on the book Scoops: Behind the Scenes of the BBC’s Most Shocking Interviews, by her former colleague and producer Sam McAlister (Billie Piper).

The Newsnight host is the executive producer of a rival three-part Amazon series about the same interview which, according to Variety, will star Ruth Wilson.

Piper and McAlister, alongside director Philip Martin, have now said the award-winning presenter had not seen the film – but offered a prediction about her reaction.

When asked if they had heard from Matilis about their take on her career-defining interview, Piper told Metro: “Not yet! But she probably wouldn’t have seen it.”

Martin also implied that the presenter had not seen the movie, adding: “We’re looking forward to her seeing it.”

“I mean, Gillian’s performance is iconic. Emily is a legend, she’s an icon of journalism, and obviously Gillian is a global icon,” McAlister added.

The producer and author said that she hoped her former colleague would “enjoy it”, to which Piper agreed saying, “Yeah, I’m sure she would absolutely love it.”

McAlister has previously shared how it was “bonkers” to see Piper play her in the long-awaited film.

Matilis has not been involved in the show and has not shared her thoughts so far ( Netflix )

“They couldn’t tell us apart even now with some of the photos we sent out from the movie... papers are getting mixed up between us,” McAlister told The Independent, adding that she never imagined “in her wildest dreams” she’d be portrayed in a film.

Meanwhile Anderson, who has also starred in The X Files, Sex Education and The Fall, admitted it was “scary” to play the broadcaster.

“It was just too scary to play Emily Maitlis, because she’s still living, because she’s so formidable, because people know her so well,” the Sex Education star told the BBC.

She eventually realised that it might be a good challenge and that she should take the role.

“I thought I probably do have to do it because I’m so scared of it,” she said.

Scoop will be released on 5 April.