Emmerdale cast members have been left overjoyed by the news that two former co-stars are engaged.

On Sunday (13 June), Chelsea Halfpenny, who played Amy Wyatt, announced that she is getting married to James Baxter, who played Jake Doland.

Halfpenny joined the show in 2010, one year after Baxter left the ITV soap.

“He liked it so he went and put a friggin ring on it!!!!!!!!” Halfpenny wrote on Instagram.

“Obv changed his name to ‘FIANCÈ (green heart emoji)’ immediately on my phone. Also congrats to my 14-year-old self on managing to get the boy with the spikey hair that she fancied so much.”

The pair’s former co-stars were quick to congratulate them, with Charley Webb (Debbie Dingle) writing: “Basically the best news of life.”

Isabel Hodgins (Victoria Sugden) wrote: “Oh Chels!!!!!! Amazing news!!! Love you both!!,” while Adam Thomas (Adam Barton) added: “Wahooooo.”

Chelsea Halfpenny announces engagement to former ‘Emmerdale’ star James Baxter (Instagram)

Halfpenny’s Emmerdale role is now played by Natalie Ann Jamieson. After leaving the soap, she played Alicia Munroe in Casualty from 2015 to 2019.

Meanwhile, Baxter stars opposite David Jason in BBC sitcom Still Open All Hours.

For the next fortnight, Emmerdale episodes that clash with Euro 2020 fixtures will premiere on ITV Hub.