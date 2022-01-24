Emmerdale stars Max Parker and Kris Mochrie announce engagement

Emmerdale stars Max Parker and Kris Mochrie have confirmed they are engaged.

The actors announced their engagement with a series of photos on Instagram.

“He deserved the world, but the best I can promise him is my heart,” wrote Parker.

“HE SAID YES! Happiest moment of my life. @krismoc my Fiancé.”

Parker shared a carousel of photographs from the proposal, which took place on a beach.

Mochrie also took to Instagram to share the news, with a caption reading: “The beautiful soul that is my best friend asked me to marry him yesterday. I can’t begin to describe how happy I am.

“I love him beyond words, we laugh every single day and I’m so so grateful that he came in to my life.”

The actor went on to say that he “had no idea at all” that Parker was going to propose.

“Max had asked my Mum for any jewellery that my Gran had. Mum still had my Grans [sic] locket and he has had it made in to the middle of the engagement ring on the inside. So so special,” he wrote.

He went on to say thank Emmerdale as “the job that brought us together”.

Parker and Mochrie met on the set of the popular ITV soap on which they play brothers Luke Posner and Lee Posner, respectively. The pair began dating in 2020.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV. An extra episode airs at 8pm on Thursdays.