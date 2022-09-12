Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyArts email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The 2022 Emmy Awards nominations have been announced, with HBO’s ferocious financial drama Succession leading the way with 25 nods.

This year’s nominations were announced on Tuesday (12 July), revealing Succession to be the most-nominated show, with Ted Lasso andThe White Lotus coming in joint second with 20 nods each.

The White Lotus got five nods in the Supporting Actress in a Limited Series category alone, for Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Natasha Rothwell and Sydney Sweeney.

Succession’s 25 nominations for its third season included recognition for Outstanding Drama Series as well as acting nods for Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, J Smith Cameron, Sarah Snook, Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin, and Matthew McFayden.

The show was nominated for five Emmys in its first season and 18 in its second.

Other nominees announced in the Outstanding Drama Series category ahead of the ceremony on 12 September were Better Call Saul, Euphoria, Ozark, Severance, Squid Game, Stranger Things and Yellowjackets.

Predicted nominees Jessica Chastain (Scenes from a Marriage), Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show), Britt Lower (Severance) missed out on nominations, as did the miniseries Station Eleven and many Marvel shows, such as Moon Knight.

Netflix’s gruesome South Korean thriller Squid Game became the first-ever non-English language show to receive an Emmy nomination in the Outstanding Drama category.

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston in ‘The Morning Show' (Apple TV+)

Euphoria star Zendaya also made history as she landed her second Emmy nom for her turn on the HBO teen drama, becoming the Emmy Awards’ youngest ever two-time acting nominee.

The actor, now 25, had previously set a record with her first win in 2020, which made her the youngest to take home the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

To qualify for this year’s Emmys, a show must have premiered between 1 June 2021 and 31 May 2022, ruling out a whole host of fan favourites for returning too late, including The Boys and The Handmaid’s Tale.

Find the full list of the 2022 Emmy nominations here.

The presenter for this year’s Emmy Awards has not yet been announced, but the ceremony will take place on 12 September.